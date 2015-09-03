JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israeli real estate developer
Azrieli Group said on Thursday it received commitments
of 992 million shekels ($252 million) from institutional
investors as part of a planned bond offering.
The company, which built Israel's first shopping malls and
Tel Aviv's Azrieli office and shopping complex, said it will
hold a tender for the public in the coming days and expects to
raise about 1 billion shekels.
In the institutional tender demand reached 1.5 billion
shekels and the interest rate closed at 1.64 percent. The new
series of 6.9 year bonds are linked to inflation and repayable
from 2018 through 2027.
The bonds are rated "AA+" with a stable outlook by Standard
& Poor's Maalot - the Israeli unit of S&P. Proceeds will go to
toward a reduction in financing costs, to refinancing its debts
and other ongoing requirements, it said.
In February, Azrieli raised 623 million shekels in a public
bond offering, short of a 700 million target.
($1 = 3.9321 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)