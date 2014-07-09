TEL AVIV, July 9 David Azrieli, the founder and
controlling shareholder of Israeli real estate developer Azrieli
Group, died on Wednesday at the age of 92, the company
said.
Azrieli, an architect by profession, stepped down last week
as chairman of the group due to poor health. He died in his home
north of Montreal. His daughter Danna is serving as acting
chairwoman.
Azrieli Group has numerous investments in Israel, building
the country's first shopping malls and Tel Aviv's landmark
Azrieli Centre, a complex of office towers and shopping areas.
Born in Poland in 1922, Azrieli survived the Holocaust and
fought in Israel's War of Independence before moving to Canada,
where he made his fortune in real estate. He opened Israel's
first mall in a Tel Aviv suburb in 1985.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)