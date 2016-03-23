JERUSALEM, March 23 Israeli real estate
developer Azrieli Group reported a 48 percent rise in
quarterly profit, boosted by office space contracts in new
buildings.
Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv's Azrieli office and shopping
complex, said on Wednesday it earned an adjusted net profit of
293 million shekels ($76 million) in the fourth quarter,
compared with 198 million a year earlier.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core
business, rose 10 percent to 323 million shekels in the
October-December period, mainly due to a new mall in Israel,
higher occupancy and rents in Tel Aviv area office buildings.
The results do not include assets divested over the past
year.
"The group is continuing to grow, also in the senior housing
activity, and is looking into additional transactions in this
segment," said Yuval Bronstein, Azrieli's chief executive.
He noted that Azerieli recently won a tender for additional
land for the construction of a senior home near Tel Aviv.
"The development momentum and growth will ensure continued
growth in revenues and profitability, as expressed this year,"
Bronstein said.
Azrieli said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 400
million shekels, or 3.3 shekels per share.
($1 = 3.8431 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)