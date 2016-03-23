JERUSALEM, March 23 Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by office space contracts in new buildings.

Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv's Azrieli office and shopping complex, said on Wednesday it earned an adjusted net profit of 293 million shekels ($76 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 198 million a year earlier.

Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, rose 10 percent to 323 million shekels in the October-December period, mainly due to a new mall in Israel, higher occupancy and rents in Tel Aviv area office buildings.

The results do not include assets divested over the past year.

"The group is continuing to grow, also in the senior housing activity, and is looking into additional transactions in this segment," said Yuval Bronstein, Azrieli's chief executive.

He noted that Azerieli recently won a tender for additional land for the construction of a senior home near Tel Aviv.

"The development momentum and growth will ensure continued growth in revenues and profitability, as expressed this year," Bronstein said.

Azrieli said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 400 million shekels, or 3.3 shekels per share.

($1 = 3.8431 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)