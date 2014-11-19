TEL AVIV Nov 19 Real estate developer Azrieli
Group on Wednesday posted sharply higher third-quarter
net profit due to a rise in rents in Israel and a decline in
financing and tax expenses.
Azrieli, which has numerous investments in Israel including
several shopping malls, had quarterly net profit of 170 million
shekels ($44 million) compared with 55 million a year earlier.
Net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group's core
business, edged up 3 percent to 285 million shekels.
"The group's growth strategy, which focuses on improving our
income-producing properties and expanding our portfolio through
acquisitions and development, is reflected in our investment of
about 922 million shekels since the beginning of the year and in
significant progress on the development pipeline, which will
begin to contribute to NOI in 2015," Chief Executive Yuval
Bronstein said.
He said Azrieli was reducing financing costs by taking
advantage of low interest rates in the Israeli market to
refinance existing loans and raise financing for development.
The company's 4.8 percent stake in Leumi, Israel's
second-biggest bank, increased in value by 80 million shekels
after taxes due to an 11 percent rise in the share price.
(1 US dollar = 3.8415 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)