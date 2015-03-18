TEL AVIV, March 18 Real estate developer Azrieli
Group on Wednesday posted a decline in fourth-quarter
net profit due to lower appreciation of its investment property.
Azrieli, which has numerous investments in Israel including
several shopping malls, had quarterly net profit of 213 million
shekels ($53 million) compared with 407 million a year earlier.
Net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group's core
business, edged up 5 percent to 293 million shekels while
property rental income increased to 380 million shekels from 359
million.
Appreciation of investment property shrank to 27 million
shekels from 228 million in the quarter.
Azrieli said it will pay a dividend of 320 million shekels
or 2.64 shekels a share, up from 2.31 shekels a share in 2013.
The group invested about 1.3 billion shekels in 2014 in
investment property, improving existing properties and in
construction of properties under development.
"Alongside the development activity in the group's core
segments, we continue to develop the senior housing segment,"
Chief Executive Yuval Bronstein said. "We see this sector as
another growth engine."
The company's 4.8 percent stake in Leumi, Israel's
second-biggest bank, decreased in value by 80 million shekels
after taxes due to a 10 percent drop in the share price.
($1 = 4.0030 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)