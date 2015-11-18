TEL AVIV Nov 18 Israeli real estate developer
Azrieli Group reported lower quarterly profit on
Wednesday due to a one-time writedown at its Granite HaCarmel
subsidiary.
The company, which built Israel's first shopping malls and
Tel Aviv's Azrieli office and shopping complex, posted
third-quarter net profit of 101 million shekels ($26 million),
down from 170 million a year earlier.
In light of discussions regarding the possible sale of
Sonol, the chain of petrol stations held by its Granite unit,
Azrieli reduced the value of its holding in Sonol by 80 million
shekels. Excluding this writedown, net profit was 191 million
shekels.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core
business, grew 11 percent to 315 million shekels, aided
by the opening of a new mall in Israel, higher rent for Israeli
office space and the purchase of an asset in Houston.
"This quarter alone, the company's total real estate
investment property grew by around 722 million shekels thanks to
the purchase and construction of new properties and the
improvement of existing properties," Chief Executive Yuval
Bronstein said.
Azrieli continues to seek to dispose of non-real estate
holdings, he added.
($1 = 3.9030 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)