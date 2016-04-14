TEL AVIV, April 14 Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Thursday its Granite Hacarmel subsidiary agreed to sell its gas station chain Sonol to Israel Oil and Gas Fund for 364 million shekels ($96 million).

Israel Oil and Gas is a limited partnership controlled by businessman David Wiessman. He was until recently the owner of holding company Alon Blue Square Israel, whose subsidiary Dor Alon is a rival of Sonol.

Sonol operates about 240 gas stations and more than 190 convenience stores around Israel. Azrieli had been seeking to sell Sonol for some time, saying it is not part of Azrieli's core activities of developing shopping malls and offices.

The deal does not include Sonol's assets at Pi Glilot north of Tel Aviv and its shares in Pi Glilot Petroleum Terminals and Pipelines, which are valued at 107 million shekels in accordance with sales talks being held with a third party.

Azrieli said it does not expect the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, to have a significant impact on its financial results. ($1 = 3.7822 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)