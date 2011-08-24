JERUSALEM Aug 24 Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher rental income and a dividend from Bank Leumi .

Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and with numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, posted second-quarter net profit of 383 million shekels ($106 million), compared with 62 million shekels a year earlier.

Income from rental income and management grew 6 percent to 168 million shekels, while the fair value of its income-producing properties rose to 14 billion shekels from 11.2 billion.

Its cash and cash equivalents balance stood at 1.4 billion shekels.

"We intend to continue making wise use of the cash reserves and building additional future growth engines for the group," Chief Executive Shlomo Sherf said.

Azrieli owns 4.8 percent of Leumi, Israel's largest bank, which paid a dividend of 400 million shekels, or 0.27 shekel a share, in June.

Its bottom line was also helped by a move to profit at its 60 percent-owned subsidiary Granite Hacarmel , which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors and which owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour, Israel's top paint brand.

Granite posted a quarterly profit of 100,000 shekels versus a 2.5 million shekel loss a year ago.

In June 2010 Azrieli raised more than 2.5 billion shekels in what was Israel's largest initial public offering by a private company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. ($1 = 3.61 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)