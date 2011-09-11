JERUSALEM, Sept 11 Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent of a shopping centre for 370 million shekels ($101 million) plus value added taxes.

Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, said it will buy the stake from construction firm Shikun & Binui .

In August, it paid 350 million shekels plus VAT for half the mall in the coastal city of Netanya which is set to open in early 2012.

Azrieli said lease agreements have been signed for 70 percent of the mall's commercial space, or 100 tenants. It estimated another 80 million shekels would need to be invested to complete construction. ($1 = 3.68 shekels)