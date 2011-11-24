* Net income 188 mln shekels vs 251 mln a year ago

* NOI up 12 pct to 250 mln shekels vs 247 mln forecast

TEL AVIV Nov 24 Real estate developer Azrieli Group posted a decline in quarterly net profit due to higher financing expenses, fewer properties being revalued and a decline in the value of its investment in Bank Leumi.

Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, said on Thursday it had third-quarter net profit of 188 million shekels ($49.9 million) compared with 251 million a year earlier.

The company said there was only a moderate increase in the market value of its income-producing properties -- in this quarter only two assets were revalued, whereas in the year-earlier quarter the whole portfolio was revalued.

Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, rose 12 percent to 250 million shekels due to higher rent, the acquisition of the Galleria office towers in Houston, Texas and the opening of two malls in Israel.

Analysts on average were forecasting NOI of 247 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll.

The company, which has a 4.8 percent stake in Leumi, Israel's biggest bank, had a loss of 36 million shekels attributed to a 26 percent decline in Leumi's share price.

"We are continuing to focus on extensive investment in the building of our future growth engines, with an estimated scope of investments of above 3 billion shekels, which are expected to add approximately 50 percent more to the group's real estate areas over the next five years," Azrieli CEO Shlomo Sherf said.

Azrieli also owns 61 percent of Granite Hacarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors. It owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour, Israel's leading paint brand. ($1 = 3.77 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Will Waterman)