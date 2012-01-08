JERUSALEM Jan 8 Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it had pulled an application with anti-trust authorities seeking permission to buy the rest of a shopping centre.

Azrieli said in a statement the regulator did not approve its terms for the transaction.

Last September, Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, had signed a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent of a shopping center in the coastal city of Netanya for 370 million shekels ($96 million) plus value added taxes from construction firm Shikun & Binui.

A month earlier, Azrieli paid 350 million shekels plus VAT for half the mall, which is set to open this year.

The company said it would continue to invest in and develop large-scale income producing real estate.

It estimated investment in existing properties at above 3 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.84 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)