JERUSALEM Jan 8 Israeli real estate
developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it had pulled
an application with anti-trust authorities seeking permission to
buy the rest of a shopping centre.
Azrieli said in a statement the regulator did not approve
its terms for the transaction.
Last September, Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman
David Azrieli, had signed a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent
of a shopping center in the coastal city of Netanya for 370
million shekels ($96 million) plus value added taxes from
construction firm Shikun & Binui.
A month earlier, Azrieli paid 350 million shekels plus VAT
for half the mall, which is set to open this year.
The company said it would continue to invest in and develop
large-scale income producing real estate.
It estimated investment in existing properties at above 3
billion shekels.
($1 = 3.84 shekels)
