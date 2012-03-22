TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli property developer Azrieli Group made a net loss of 129 million shekels ($34 million) in the fourth quarter due to a higher tax liability and a fall in the value of a bank stake, although core operations posted higher income.

Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, said on Thursday it had a net loss in the fourth quarter compared with earlier.

The company attributed the loss, which compared with a profit of 778 million shekels in the same period of 2010, to a rise in tax liability in Israel as new regulations resulted in an increase in deferred taxes of 601 million shekels.

The decline in the value of its 4.8 percent stake in Bank Leumi also hurt its bottom line as the bank's share price fell 8.5 percent during the quarter. The share price has since gained 8 percent.

Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, rose 15 percent to 258 million shekels due to an internal rise in rent, the acquisition of The Office Towers at The Galleria in Houston and the opening of two malls in Israel.

The company said it would pay out a dividend of 240 million shekels, similar to the amount paid out last year.

Azrieli also owns 60.7 percent of Granite Hacarmel , which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors. It owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour, Israel's leading paint brand. ($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)