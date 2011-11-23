TEL AVIV Nov 23 Standard & Poor's Maalot on Wednesday raised its rating for Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group to "AA" from "AA-", citing expectations of an expansion in its portfolio while maintaining a strong financial position.

The Israeli unit of S&P also changed its outlook to "stable" from "positive".

"During the year the company expanded and strengthened its core operations by using the funds from its initial public offering in 2010," Maalot said. "We believe the expansion will continue in the short-to-medium term while maintaining moderate financial policies."

Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, has investments in Israel including several shopping malls. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)