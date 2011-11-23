TEL AVIV Nov 23 Standard & Poor's Maalot
on Wednesday raised its rating for Israeli real estate developer
Azrieli Group to "AA" from "AA-", citing expectations
of an expansion in its portfolio while maintaining a strong
financial position.
The Israeli unit of S&P also changed its outlook to "stable"
from "positive".
"During the year the company expanded and strengthened its
core operations by using the funds from its initial public
offering in 2010," Maalot said. "We believe the expansion will
continue in the short-to-medium term while maintaining moderate
financial policies."
Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli,
has investments in Israel including several shopping malls.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)