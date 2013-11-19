TEL AVIV Nov 19 Real estate developer Azrieli Group on Tuesday posted flat third-quarter net profit as same-property net operating income remained stable.

Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, had net profit of 193 million shekels ($55 million) excluding a one-time tax expense of 138 million shekels, compared with 194 million a year earlier.

Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, edged up 1 percent to 277 million shekels.

"Alongside the development activity, we have performed in this quarter moves that will lead to a reduction in the group's financing costs," Chief Executive Yuval Bronstein said.

The company's 4.8 percent stake in Leumi, Israel's second-biggest bank, increased in value by 53 million shekels after taxes due to an 8 percent rise in the share price.

Azrieli also owns Granite Hacarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors. ($1 = 3.52 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)