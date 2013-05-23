TEL AVIV May 23 Real estate developer Azrieli Group posted slightly higher net profit in the first quarter, boosted by an increase in rent and high occupancy rates at its properties in Israel.

Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and has an investment portfolio in Israel that includes several shopping malls, said on Thursday it had net profit of 185 million shekels ($50 million) in the quarter compared with 184 million a year earlier.

The 2013 quarterly profit was impacted by a one-time expense of 12 million shekels related to the acquisition of a property in Tel Aviv.

Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, rose 3 percent to 277 million shekels mainly due to an increase in rent.

Azrieli's 4.8 percent stake in Bank Leumi increased in value in the quarter by 8 million shekels net of taxes.

"These results, alongside the significant scope of investments and development, reflect the group's growth strategy, which focuses on the improvement of existing properties, initiation, construction and development of new income-producing properties and the seizing of business opportunities," said Yuval Bronstein, Azrieli's chief executive.

Azrieli also owns Granite Hacarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors.

($1 = 3.71 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)