TEL AVIV May 22 Real estate developer Azrieli Group agreed to pay 374 million shekels ($101 million) to purchase land from the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper group that is adjacent to the Azrieli shopping centre and business complex in Tel Aviv.

The lot, on an area of 8,400 square metres, is occupied by Yedioth Ahronoth House, which is slated for demolition.

Azrieli estimated that under the existing zoning plan, 10,000 square metres of retail space may built, 29,000 square metres of offices in the form of a 60-floor ellipse-shaped tower, 30,000 square metres of residences or 307 units, and 1,000 parking spaces.

The company estimated construction costs at 600 million shekels, excluding the cost of the land.

The handover date is scheduled for March 31, 2016, although Yedioth Ahronoth has the right to bring the handover forward up to Dec. 31, 2014.

"Building a business complex as an addition to the existing Azrieli Centre will be another layer, in both architectural and business terms, to Azrieli Group's flagship project in Israel," Azrieli Chairman David Azrieli said.

"The tower to be built on the land of Yedioth Ahronoth house completes the task we began in 1995 with the construction of the Azrieli Centre, and will once again change the Tel Aviv skyline with its unique geometric shape."

($1 = 3.695 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)