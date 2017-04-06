BRIEF-Athenex prices public offering of 6 mln shares priced at $11/shr
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA, which was slated to price later on Thursday, saying the airline gave investors information that was not contained in the transaction's prospectus.
Azul declined to comment.
In a statement, the watchdog known as CVM said the suspension would take effect for up to 30 days.
The watchdog said in the statement that the suspension could be revoked if Azul and the underwriters of the deal fixed a series of irregularities including the disclosure of investor demand for the transaction and of information that was not present in official documents.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Shares to be offered in IPO will be sold by 97.81 percent shareholder Avio, which is indirectly controlled by Fortress Investment Group and Eurocastle Investment Limited Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)