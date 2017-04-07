BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
CVM suspended the IPO process on Thursday, saying the company had disclosed information on the internet that was not included in the original share offer prospect. Azul fixed the irregularities, and was able to continue with the offering, now rescheduled for Monday, CVM said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.