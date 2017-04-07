SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.

CVM suspended the IPO process on Thursday, saying the company had disclosed information on the internet that was not included in the original share offer prospect. Azul fixed the irregularities, and was able to continue with the offering, now rescheduled for Monday, CVM said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)