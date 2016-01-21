SAO PAULO Jan 21 Brazilian airline Azul SA will start flying to Lisbon because its Portuguese sister airline TAP is not allowed to add more flights to Sao Paulo, Azul's Chief Executive Antonoaldo Neves said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Neves also said Azul had agreed to send 17 aircraft to TAP: two Airbus A330 wide-bodies, nine Embraer E190 narrow-bodies and six ATR turboprops. Azul is also giving back three E190s at the end of a leasing contract, he added. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)