Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
SAO PAULO, June 26 United Continental Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $100 million for a 5 percent stake in Brazil's Azul SA, said David Neeleman, founder of the Brazilian airline on Friday.
United and Azul also struck a codesharing agreement and the U.S. airline will name a representative to the board of its new Brazilian partner. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao)
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.