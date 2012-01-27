Jan 27 Canada's Azure Dynamics said on Friday its chief financial officer, Ryan Carr, has resigned to pursue a similar position with California-based Money Mailer LLC.

The company, which makes components for electric and hybrid vehicles, named Stephen Lee, who is the vice-president of finance and corporate controller, as interim CFO until a permanent replacement is found.

Carr will remain a non-officer employee until Feb 16 to assist in the transition, Azure said in a statement.

Shares of Azure closed at 7 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)