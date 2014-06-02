(Adds details, background, share movement)
June 2 B/E Aerospace Inc, a maker of
products for aircraft interiors, said it would buy two companies
for about $470 million to boost its offerings to manufacturers
of commercial airliners, helicopters and business jets.
The company said on Monday it would acquire Wisconsin-based
Emteq Inc, a provider of aircraft lighting systems, and F+E
Fischer + Entwicklungen GmbH & Co KG, a German manufacturer of
helicopter seats.
B/E Aerospace had mentioned these deals in April, when it
reported its first-quarter results.
Analysts said they don't think the deals would complicate
the strategic review the company is undergoing.
B/E Aerospace in May made a surprise announcement of
reviewing strategic options, including a sale, merger or a
spinoff of some businesses.
"We don't think completion of these transactions should have
a major impact on where the stock will be over the next 6-12
months given the focus is likely to be on how its exploration
of strategic options plays out," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Robert Stallard said in a note on Monday.
B/E Aerospace said the two companies had a combined revenue
of about $150 million in the 12 months ended March 31 and that
the deals would add to its earnings in 2015 and 2016.
The company will take a one-time charge of about $10 million
related to the deals in the second quarter ending Aug. 31.
The Emteq deal will close in June, while the Fischer
transaction will close in the third quarter, B/E Aerospace said.
The company's shares were down about 1 percent at $95.86 on
the Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)