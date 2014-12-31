BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board
Dec 31Banco Espirito Santo SA :
* Novo Banco agreed with Calm Eagle Holdings, the society held by Apollo Global Management LLC, an extension of the deadline for the sale of Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade shares
* Agreement occurs after a Lisbon court decision to suspend any actions over Novo Banco's stake in Tranquilidade
Source text: bit.ly/13RPj8C Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders