Aug 14 Canadian miner B2Gold Corp
reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit on higher costs.
The net income fell to $11.9 million, or 3 cents per share,
in the second quarter from $15.0 million, or 5 cents per share,
a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based
company earned 6 cents per share.
The company, which has two mines in Nicaragua, said gold
production was 36,803 ounces at a cash cost of $583 per ounce,
compared to 36,760 at a cash cost of $507 per ounce a year
earlier.
Gold revenue rose 5 percent to $57.3 million .
B2gold's shares, which have risen 11 percent so far this
year, closed at C$3.42 on Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)