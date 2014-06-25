(Adds details about the Masbate mine, B2Gold)
June 25 B2Gold Corp, a small Canadian
gold mining company, said on Wednesday a security guard at its
Masbate gold mine in the Philippines had been shot dead by a
fellow security employee following an altercation between the
two.
The shooting took place on June 19, B2Gold said. The
security guards work for Kublai Khan Security Services, a
contractor at the gold mine, which is on the island of Masbate
about 350 km (220 miles) south of Manila.
A suspect is in police custody and a full investigation is
taking place, the company said in a statement.
The Vancouver-based company was not immediately available
for comment.
The Masbate mine is B2Gold's biggest mine and is expected to
produce between 190,000 ounces and 200,000 ounces of gold this
year. The company also owns two mines in Nicaragua.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)