PARIS, April 25 Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) posted a 6.7 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Wednesday and said it still aims to increase net profit for the full year.

Group revenue rose to 3.779 billion euros, the company said in a statement, adding that this reflected "progressive growth in the volumes consumed by clients".

"Barring a major economic downturn, Air Liquide continues to aim for growth in net profit in 2012," Chief Executive Benoit Potier said.

