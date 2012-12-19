UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Dec 19 British Airways will open a new route to Chengdu in Western China from London's Heathrow airport, the company said on Wednesday.
The airline, part of International Airlines Group, will run the thrice-weekly flight from September 2013.
BA, which already flies to Beijing and Shanghai, also began services to South Korean capital Seoul earlier in December.
Chengdu, the prosperous capital of Sichuan province, is one of China's largest cities.
A long-running row over airport capacity expansion in Britain has centred on the need to improve links to major Chinese cities served by other European hubs such as Paris and Frankfurt.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts