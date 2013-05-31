LONDON May 31 The British Airways jet which made an emergency landing last week at London's Heathrow airport was forced down due to unlocked engine coverings that caused a fire in the right engine, according to a UK accident investigation team.

The cowls, which act as covering doors on both the U.S. made V2500 engines on the Airbus A319, were left unlatched during overnight maintenance and were not noticed before the aircraft departed, said a report into the incident by Britain's Air Accidents Investgation Branch (AAIB) that was published on Friday.

It added that the fan doors from both engines detached, puncturing a fuel pipe on the right engine and damaging the airframe and some aircraft systems, leading to a fire in the right engine on the approach to land.

All 75 passengers and five crew members were unharmed after having been evacuated from the Oslo-bound aircraft down emergency chutes on landing.

BA's A319s are powered by two IAE V2500 engines made by the International Aero Engines consortium, part-owned by Pratt & Whitney parent UTC.

The left engine continued to perform normally through the flight, said the AAIB.

The AAIB report contradicted findings made by America's National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) which on Thursday said the plane was forced to land after pilots shut down one engine, while the other caught fire. {ID:nL5N0EB27H]