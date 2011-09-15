Sept 15 Intel Corp. ( INTC.O ) on Wednesday sold $5 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTEL CORP. TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 10/1/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.847 FIRST PAY 4/1/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.982 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 3.30 PCT MATURITY 10/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.762 FIRST PAY 4/1/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.328 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 4.80 PCT MATURITY 10/1/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.258 FIRST PAY 4/1/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.847 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)