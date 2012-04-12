LONDON, April 12 International Airline Group's British Airways said proposals it has presented to trade unions on the integration of UK regional airline bmi into its Heathrow operations could result in up to 1,200 redundancies.

The firm said on Thursday it had begun a consultation with unions.

Last month BA was given regulatory approval from the European Commission to buy bmi from German carrier Lufthansa .

BA said the integration proposals for bmi, which it said is losing over 3 million pounds ($4.8 million) a week, would retain about 1,500 jobs, including around 1,100 cabin crew, pilots and engineers based at Heathrow. ($1 = 0.6288 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)