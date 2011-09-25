* Deal averts threat of first strike since 2003
* Union says deal protects health care
LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Union workers at Southern
California Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons grocery stores have
voted to ratify a new labor contract, averting a threatened
strike in the highly competitive region.
The term of the newly approved contract, which covers some
62,000 union employees, stretches from March 7, 2011, to March
2, 2014, the United Food and Commercial Workers union said late
on Saturday. Members voted on the agreement Friday and
Saturday.
The union last week canceled the supermarket workers'
extended contract. That move cleared the way for members to
strike and successfully broke an impasse over medical benefits
and pay.
"This deal protects our members' health care and pension,
and provides modest increases in wages," Rick Icaza, president
of the UFCW Local 770, said in a statement.
The covered workers are employed by the three largest
publicly held U.S. supermarket chains.
Kroger Co (KR.N) owns Ralphs, Safeway Inc SWY.N is the
parent of Vons, and Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) operates Albertsons
stores.
Southern California is considered one of the most
competitive and trend-setting food retail markets in the
country.
The union grocers here compete with a variety of nonunion
retailers, ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Whole
Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) to dollar stores and ethnic grocers.
Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons were involved in a bitter
141-day strike in Southern California that spanned 2003 and
2004.
That strike stands as the longest work stoppage in the
history of the U.S. grocery industry. It cost an estimated $1.5
billion in lost sales to competitors and permanently shifted
the loyalties of some shoppers.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Maureen Bavdek)