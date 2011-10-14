LONDON Oct 14 British Airways (BA) said it is
still assessing the security risks of flying to Libya's capital
Tripoli and will not resume operations before the NATO no-fly
zone is lifted.
The British flag-carrier said it plans to begin a review of
the security risks of flying to the capital, Tripoli, but has no
date to restart flights.
"We will be looking at opportunities to resume our
operations when the no-fly zone, which currently bars commercial
operations and only allows limited charter flights for specific
purposes, is lifted," BA's international risk advisor William
Sandover told Reuters.
"The detail of this review will get underway once the
security situation on the ground and in the air becomes
clearer."
IAG -owned BA suspended its daily flight to Tripoli
from London's Heathrow airport in February. In June BA said it
hoped to resume its Libyan services at the end of October but
this now looks unlikely.
"We have not set a date to resume flights," said Sandover.
Some of BA's competitors are taking a less cautious approach
and Libya's interim transport minister said this week that
several international carriers have agreed to start flights
again.
Turkish Airlines is the only carrier to have restarted
flights to Libya since rebel fighters seized Tripoli in August.
A Turkish Airlines passenger service landed in Tripoli's Mitiga
airport from Istanbul earlier this month.
In March the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution on
imposing a no-fly zone in Libya to protect civilians from air
assaults by fighters loyal to fallen leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The no-fly zone, extended for another 90 days in late
September, stopped all international commercial flights to and
from the Libyan capital of Tripoli.
A U.N. Security resolution on Sept. 16 eased some sanctions
on Libya but kept the no-fly zone in place, despite calls from
Russia and South Africa for it to be lifted.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)