* Latam redemptions slow as euro zone fear eases

* Bailout fund preparation stokes optimism

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.9 pct

By Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 Latin American stocks rose on Monday as euro zone leaders took clear steps to bolster the bailout fund and chart-watchers hoped for a year-end rally.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.05 percent, helping it add more than 20 percent since the beginning of October when markets were buoyed on optimism policymakers would contain the debt crisis.

Redemptions from Latin American-focused equity funds have slowed down to a trickle, signaling an ease of investor worry that Europe's debt problem would continue dragging down global markets.

Technical analysts say a recent rise above long-term moving averages could bode for further gains but market players remain cautious over the euro zone debt crisis.

"The markets are still fearful about Greece and Italy, with Italy now becoming the focus. We are still not out of danger yet," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi remained under huge pressure from international markets and rebels in his party as the country's bond yields hit euro lifetime highs, stoking fear the region's debt crisis could plunge further. [ID:nL6E7M72YW]

Italy is the third-largest economy in the euro zone -- far larger than Greece, whose own debt crisis has rattled global markets for about two years. A rescue of Italy would strain European and global resources far more as a result.

"I don't think we are seeing long-term investors coming back yet, we just have not seen enough to say the worst is over," he said.

Helping lift stocks, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said he thought the euro zone crisis would be over in the next year or so as policymakers have started to see the need for painful action. [ID:nL6E7M71UG]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.91 percent to 37,024 points, in a third day of gains.

If the index remains unable to break its seven-month high just below 37,400, the market could sink back toward key support at 35,000, analysts said.

An advance past that level could mean the chance of maintaining positive momentum into year end, Gomez said.

Beverage and retail company Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) led advances, up 3.06 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP also improved 0.90 percent, hitting a one-week high.

With light volume, the rise in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index is unlikely to point to a new trend, with investors still lacking conviction, said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ Investimentos.

Commodities companies led the advance, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) up 2.62 percent as rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) climbed 2.25 percent.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, put on 0.92 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA rose 1.75 percent, reversing an earlier loss.

The IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, is hovering near overbought levels, as the IPSA struggled to break above its 100-day moving average after an October rally.

Shares of regional energy group Enersis ENE.SN climbed 3.70 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN added 3.44 percent, leading gains.

(Additional reporting by Lorena Segura in Mexico City and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Diane Craft)