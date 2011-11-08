* Chile's IPSA signals could be overbought
* Italy's Silvio Berlusconi under pressure to resign
* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.34 pct, Chile's IPSA up 0.71 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Latin American stocks were
mixed early on Tuesday as investors looked to Greece and Italy
for definition on a euro zone sovereign debt crisis, although
wariness kept gains uneven across the region.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS moved
up 0.6 percent for a potential fifth straight session of gains
-- what would be the MSCI's best such stretch since the end of
October.
Global markets, including European shares and U.S. stock
index futures, rose as Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's reform-shy government teetered on the brink.
Italy is the euro zone's third-largest economy, and
Berlusconi has faced massive pressure to resign, including from
markets that doubt his ability to grapple with a massive debt
burden. [ID:nL6E7M82XF]
Nor is Greece out of the woods yet. That country's leaders
are struggling to put together a national unity government to
save Greece's finances and end the chaos threatening the euro.
[ID:nL6E7M80BI]
"We're now seeing a moment of definition," said Dany
Rappaport, partner at Sao Paulo's InvestPort.
While an end to the euro area debt crisis remains far off,
he added, markets could soon get more clarity.
"In the absence of news, investors are looking at
valuations," Rappaport said, noting that Brazilian stocks are
now comparatively cheap.
Brazilian stocks are down more than 14 percent for the
year, worse than regional peers such as Chile and Mexico
despite projected economic growth of more than 3 percent this
year.
"We're still in the early stages" of a recovery in stocks,
he said. A rally could gain more momentum as foreign investors
and retail Brazilian investors return to stocks.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index gave up early gains to
drop 0.31 percent as state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA), a market heavyweight, reversed an advance to fall
0.18 percent in the early afternoon.
Leading gains in Sao Paulo were commodities companies.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) put on 0.73
percent. Common shares of Vale (VALE3.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, gained 0.87 percent.
Shares of Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the country's largest
private sector bank by assets, weighed, dropped 1.01 percent.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA advanced 0.91 percent, adding to gains
in the previous session.
But that gain took the IPSA's relative strength index, a
technical indicator of momentum, back into overbought
territory, signaling that the rally could end soon.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led gains with an
advance of 0.82 percent.
Mexico's IPC .MXX added 0.4 percent shortly after opening,
hitting a better than one-week high.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)