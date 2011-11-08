* Italy 10-yr bond yields hit record, Berlusconi pressured
* Chile's IPSA signals could be overbought
* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.11 pct, Mexican IPC off 0.05 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Uncertainty over how Italy,
the euro zone's third largest economy, will be affected by
political instability ramped up global risk aversion and pulled
Latin American stocks lower on Tuesday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slid
0.21 percent, reversing early gains to cap a four-session rise
as Italy's government teetered.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a crunch
parliamentary vote on budget policy because the center-left
opposition abstained in a vote that indicated he no longer had
a majority. [ID:nL6E7M82XF]
Pressure mounted on the beleaguered politician to resign,
with 10-year borrowing costs touching a record 6.74 percent.
[ID:nL6E7M82UR]
"Italy's in center stage right now," said Newton Rosa,
chief economist for SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"Markets want a new government formed, with a broader base
of support," he added. "Brazil is getting dragged along with
international markets. If they get better, we'll improve on
lessened risk aversion."
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for
two years, with focus now shifting to Italy from Greece.
Markets are worried about the fate of the 17-member currency
bloc. Investors have sold off riskier assets around the world
for much of 2011 on a gloomier outlook for global growth in
coming months or even years.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 1.11 percent
in the afternoon, giving up gains shortly after opening.
Commodities stocks that had advanced in the morning were
among those leading losses later in the day. Preferred shares
of state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) slid 1.5
percent, as Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of
iron ore, gave up 1.08 percent.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX traded near flat, dipping
0.05 percent to 37,006.
If the IPC can break through resistance at 37,400, chart
analysts see potential for a move back toward January's record
high. If it fails to clear that level, the IPC may sink back to
35,000.
Heavyweight America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's
biggest telecommunications companies, led losses with a drop of
1.27 percent, as broadcaster Grupo Televisa (TLVACPO.MX)
retreated 1.44 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA outperformed regional peers with
an advance of 0.15 percent.
But that gain took the IPSA's relative strength index, a
technical indicator of momentum, back into overbought
territory, signaling that the rally could end soon.
Retailer Cencosud CEN.SN was among stocks leading gains,
with a climb of 0.65 percent.
