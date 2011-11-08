* Italy 10-yr bond yields hit record, Berlusconi pressured

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Uncertainty over how Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, will be affected by political instability ramped up global risk aversion and pulled Latin American stocks lower on Tuesday.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slid 0.21 percent, reversing early gains to cap a four-session rise as Italy's government teetered.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a crunch parliamentary vote on budget policy because the center-left opposition abstained in a vote that indicated he no longer had a majority. [ID:nL6E7M82XF]

Pressure mounted on the beleaguered politician to resign, with 10-year borrowing costs touching a record 6.74 percent. [ID:nL6E7M82UR]

"Italy's in center stage right now," said Newton Rosa, chief economist for SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

"Markets want a new government formed, with a broader base of support," he added. "Brazil is getting dragged along with international markets. If they get better, we'll improve on lessened risk aversion."

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, with focus now shifting to Italy from Greece. Markets are worried about the fate of the 17-member currency bloc. Investors have sold off riskier assets around the world for much of 2011 on a gloomier outlook for global growth in coming months or even years.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 1.11 percent in the afternoon, giving up gains shortly after opening.

Commodities stocks that had advanced in the morning were among those leading losses later in the day. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) slid 1.5 percent, as Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gave up 1.08 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX traded near flat, dipping 0.05 percent to 37,006.

If the IPC can break through resistance at 37,400, chart analysts see potential for a move back toward January's record high. If it fails to clear that level, the IPC may sink back to 35,000.

Heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, led losses with a drop of 1.27 percent, as broadcaster Grupo Televisa ( TLVACPO.MX ) retreated 1.44 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA outperformed regional peers with an advance of 0.15 percent.

But that gain took the IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, back into overbought territory, signaling that the rally could end soon.

Retailer Cencosud CEN.SN was among stocks leading gains, with a climb of 0.65 percent.

(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Andrew Hay)