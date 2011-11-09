* Italian bond yields soar to unsustainable levels

* Bovespa support at 57,200 could limit losses

* Brazil's Bovespa off 2.02 pct, Chile's IPSA off 1.33 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Latin American stocks slumped on Wednesday as soaring Italian bond yields stoked fears the euro zone's third largest economy would need a bailout and subsequently drag on global growth for years.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS sank 1.95 percent, on track for what be its its steepest one-day loss session since early November.

Yields on 2-year and 10-year Italian bonds rose above 7 percent on Wednesday, the line many consider unsustainable. The curve measuring the yields inverted for the first time in the euro era -- a clear signal of rising concern among investors that they may not get their money back. [ID:nL6E7M92AK]

A euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, with Greece repeatedly in the spotlight. But Italy is a much larger economy than Greece, and a bailout for that nation would strain European and global resources much more.

"We're all just stupefied, watching what's going on abroad," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist for Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Because so much of the region's debt crisis turns on politics, rather than economics, Santos added, it's hard to see when or how it will all end.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's promise to resign after passing budget reforms did little to raise investor optimism, with the International Monetary Fund warning of a "lost decade" for the world economy.

For now, Santos said, investors need two things: "Caution and cold blood."

Investors sold off riskier assets such as equities around the world on Wednesday, heading for perceived safe havens such as the U.S. dollar.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 2.02 percent to 57,833.46, adding to Tuesday losses in heavier volumes than in recent sessions, which had seen below-average trading.

The index could find support around 57,200 points, according to a report from BB Investimentos, limiting losses after eroding support at 58,000.

Commodities companies led losses in Sao Paulo, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) off 1.65 percent as crude CLc1 retreated 1.37 percent. Rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) gave up 2.43 percent.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, lost 1.41 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slid 1.33 percent, capping two sessions of gains.

Industrial conglomerate and major wood pulp exporter Copec COP.SN led losses with a drop of 1.42 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )