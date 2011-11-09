* Italian bond yields soar to unsustainable levels

* Bovespa support levels could limit losses

* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.84 pct, Mexico IPC off 1.16 pct (Adds Mexican stocks, updates prices)

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Latin American equities sank on Wednesday as soaring Italian bond yields fueled fears the euro zone debt crisis was widening, potentially dragging on the world economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS declined 2.29 percent, its worst performance since the start of November.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level that is widely deemed unsustainable after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government opened the way to prolonged instability and delays to economic reform. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, with Italy -- the region's third biggest economy -- the biggest threat yet to the monetary union. Bailing out that economy would strain European and global resources much more than rescues so far of Portugal, Ireland and Greece.

"We're all just stupefied, watching what's going on abroad," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist for Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Because so much of the region's debt crisis turns on politics, rather than economics, Santos added, it's hard to see when or how it will all end.

For now, Santos said, investors need two things: "Caution and cold blood."

Investors sold off riskier assets such as equities around the world on Wednesday, heading for perceived safe havens such as the U.S. dollar, which rose against a basket of major currencies .DXY.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 1.16 percent to 36,917.15. If the index remains unable to break through resistance at 37,400, it could sink back to 35,000, analysts say.

Shares of leading retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX led losses with a fall of 1.83 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped 1.84 percent to 57,938.82, adding to Tuesday losses.

The index could find support around 58,000 or, failing that, 57,200, according to a report from BB Investimentos, potentially limiting losses.

Commodities companies led losses in Sao Paulo, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) off 2.28 percent. Rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) gave up 3.33 percent. Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, lost 1.27 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slid 1.08 percent, capping two sessions of gains.

Industrial conglomerate and major wood pulp exporter Copec COP.SN led losses with a drop of 1.81 percent.