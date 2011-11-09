* Italian bond yields soar to unsustainable levels
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Latin American equities sank
on Wednesday as soaring Italian bond yields fueled fears the
euro zone debt crisis was widening, potentially dragging on the
world economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
declined 2.29 percent, its worst performance since the start of
November.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level
that is widely deemed unsustainable after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim
government opened the way to prolonged instability and delays
to economic reform. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for
two years, with Italy -- the region's third biggest economy --
the biggest threat yet to the monetary union. Bailing out that
economy would strain European and global resources much more
than rescues so far of Portugal, Ireland and Greece.
"We're all just stupefied, watching what's going on
abroad," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist for Espirito
Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
Because so much of the region's debt crisis turns on
politics, rather than economics, Santos added, it's hard to see
when or how it will all end.
For now, Santos said, investors need two things: "Caution
and cold blood."
Investors sold off riskier assets such as equities around
the world on Wednesday, heading for perceived safe havens such
as the U.S. dollar, which rose against a basket of major
currencies .DXY.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 1.16 percent to
36,917.15. If the index remains unable to break through
resistance at 37,400, it could sink back to 35,000, analysts
say.
Shares of leading retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX led losses
with a fall of 1.83 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped 1.84 percent
to 57,938.82, adding to Tuesday losses.
The index could find support around 58,000 or, failing
that, 57,200, according to a report from BB Investimentos,
potentially limiting losses.
Commodities companies led losses in Sao Paulo, with
preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) off 2.28 percent. Rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) gave up 3.33
percent. Mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, lost 1.27 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slid 1.08 percent, capping two
sessions of gains.
Industrial conglomerate and major wood pulp exporter Copec
COP.SN led losses with a drop of 1.81 percent.