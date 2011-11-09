* Italian bond yields soar to unsustainable levels
* Euro zone debt crisis takes turn for worse
* Brazil's Bovespa off 2.5 pct, Mexico IPC down 2.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Latin American
shares slumped on Wednesday as soaring Italian bond yields
raised fears the euro zone debt crisis was worsening,
potentially dragging down the world economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS plunged
3.93 percent, its worst performance since the start of November
as concern spread Italian debts could depress riskier assets.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level
that is widely deemed unsustainable after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim
government opened the way to prolonged instability and reform
delays. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]
"It's the same old problem, a different country only four
times worse," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Mexico
City-based brokerage Actinver. "It could turn into a financial
crisis of the biggest proportions."
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for
two years, with Italy -- the region's third biggest economy --
the biggest threat yet to the monetary union. Bailing out that
economy would strain European and global resources much more
than rescues so far of Portugal, Ireland and Greece.
But analysts say the crisis has turned a dark corner and
could push stocks down unless policymakers provide new measures
to stem the fallout. Shares are likely to continue to slip in
the short term, Roman said.
German and French officials were discussing drastic plans
to overhaul the European Union and possibly create a smaller
euro zone. [ID:nL6E7M94N3]
"We're all just stupefied, watching what's going on abroad,"
said Jankiel Santos, chief economist for Espirito Santo
Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
Because so much of the region's debt crisis turns on
politics, rather than economics, Santos added, it's hard to see
when or how it will all end.
For now, Santos said, investors need two things: "Caution
and cold blood."
Investors sold off riskier assets such as equities around
the world on Wednesday, heading for perceived safe havens such
as the U.S. dollar, which rose against a basket of major
currencies .DXY.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 2.14 percent to 36,553
points. If the index remains unable to break through resistance
at 37,400, it could sink back to 35,000, analysts say.
Shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX fell 3.1
percent followed by copper miner and railroad operator Grupo
Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) down 4.29 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped 2.5 percent to
57,549, in its worst single-day percentage performance since
the beginning of October.
The index could find support around 58,000 or, failing
that, 57,200, according to a report from BB Investimentos,
potentially limiting losses.
Commodities companies led losses in Sao Paulo, with
preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) off 4.24 percent. Rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) gave up 3.26
percent. Mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, lost 1.58 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slid 1.83 percent, capping two
sessions of gains.
Industrial conglomerate and major wood pulp exporter Copec
COP.SN led losses with a drop of 2.71 percent.
