By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Latin American shares slumped on Wednesday as soaring Italian bond yields raised fears the euro zone debt crisis was worsening, potentially dragging down the world economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS plunged 3.93 percent, its worst performance since the start of November as concern spread Italian debts could depress riskier assets.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level that is widely deemed unsustainable after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government opened the way to prolonged instability and reform delays. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]

"It's the same old problem, a different country only four times worse," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Mexico City-based brokerage Actinver. "It could turn into a financial crisis of the biggest proportions."

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, with Italy -- the region's third biggest economy -- the biggest threat yet to the monetary union. Bailing out that economy would strain European and global resources much more than rescues so far of Portugal, Ireland and Greece.

But analysts say the crisis has turned a dark corner and could push stocks down unless policymakers provide new measures to stem the fallout. Shares are likely to continue to slip in the short term, Roman said.

German and French officials were discussing drastic plans to overhaul the European Union and possibly create a smaller euro zone. [ID:nL6E7M94N3]

"We're all just stupefied, watching what's going on abroad," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist for Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Because so much of the region's debt crisis turns on politics, rather than economics, Santos added, it's hard to see when or how it will all end.

For now, Santos said, investors need two things: "Caution and cold blood."

Investors sold off riskier assets such as equities around the world on Wednesday, heading for perceived safe havens such as the U.S. dollar, which rose against a basket of major currencies .DXY.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 2.14 percent to 36,553 points. If the index remains unable to break through resistance at 37,400, it could sink back to 35,000, analysts say.

Shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX fell 3.1 percent followed by copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) down 4.29 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped 2.5 percent to 57,549, in its worst single-day percentage performance since the beginning of October.

The index could find support around 58,000 or, failing that, 57,200, according to a report from BB Investimentos, potentially limiting losses.

Commodities companies led losses in Sao Paulo, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) off 4.24 percent. Rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) gave up 3.26 percent. Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, lost 1.58 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slid 1.83 percent, capping two sessions of gains.

Industrial conglomerate and major wood pulp exporter Copec COP.SN led losses with a drop of 2.71 percent.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)