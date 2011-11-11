* Italian Senate approved austerity steps

* Volatility to continue until euro zone debt crisis done

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.09 pct, Chile's IPSA up 0.4 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 Latin American stocks rose early on Friday as Italy's Senate passed austerity measures that could help avoid a collapse of the euro zone, even as a weekly loss underscored recent volatility on those fears.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.37 percent, reversing a dip in the previous session. The gain also helped the MSCI blunt its weekly loss to 0.78 percent.

Italy's Senate approved a new budget law on Friday, clearing the way for approval of the package in the lower house on Saturday and the formation of an emergency government to replace that of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]

The country's 10-year bond yields this week shot past 7 percent, the level many consider unsustainable. That, in turn, fueled worries that the country might need a rescue to remain in the 17-nation euro zone and prompted investors to dump riskier assets around the world.

Rescues for Greece, Ireland and Portugal have rattled markets in a two-year-old debt crisis, but Italy's economy, the third largest in the euro zone, is far larger.

With the 10-year bond yields easing on Friday, investors bought riskier assets.

"We're following gains abroad," said Roni Lacerda, a fund manager with Mercatto Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "We're still very closely tied to the European crisis."

Until Europe sends a clear signal that its sovereign debt problems have been resolved, Lacerda said, markets will struggle to post consistent gains.

"Emerging bourses are really discounted now, there's upside, but that assumes you're not going to have a large rupture abroad," he noted. "The big theme right now is Europe."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 1.09 percent, bumping against its 14-day simple moving average. But the Bovespa was still off 1.23 percent for the week.

The index has been largely rangebound since the end of October, with weak volumes in recent sessions highlighting a lack of investor conviction.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) rose 2.05 percent, leading gains, as the company's common stock ( PETR3.SA ) moved up 2.09 percent.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, added 0.91 percent.

Shares of retailer B2W ( BTOW3.SA ) sank 5.35 percent after posting a third-quarter loss.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.4 percent, outperforming regional peers with a 0.86 percent weekly advance.

Retailers led gains, with Falabella FAL.SN up 0.9 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN also up 0.9 percent.