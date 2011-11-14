* Economists take helm in Italy, Greece
* MSCI falls back below 14-day simple moving average
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.06 pct, Chile's IPSA off 0.22 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Latin American stocks seesawed
early Monday, as hopes over the new leadership in Italy and
Greece came up against worries that the highly indebted euro
zone nations could help push the region into recession.
European economic data didn't help the market's mood. Euro
zone industrial production fell 2 percent in September,
pointing to a sharp contraction towards the end of the year and
a growing threat of a fall back into recession. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7ME1RE]
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1
percent, eroding support at the 14-day simple moving average.
That index, as well as others throughout Latin America,
rallied last week on hopes that Italian austerity measures
would help the euro zone's third biggest economy grapple with
its massive -- and, some say, unsustainable -- debt load.
But markets around the world soured Monday as the
appointments of technocrats to lead Italy and Greece were
unable to counter doubts about what steps might come next.
[ID:nL5E7ME10L]
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for
two years, boosting fears the global economy could struggle for
years as developed nations extract themselves from the mire of
debt.
Adding to those worries, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said that no major economies will
escape a slowdown. [ID:nL5E7ME1M6]
"The doubt for the next few years will be whether (European
austerity measures) have a bigger effect on debt levels or on
growth," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"The structural situation for Europe right now is a
slowdown," Perfeito said, adding that he doesn't see the euro
zone collapsing.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP eased 0.4
percent in choppy trading, having spent time in positive
territory as well.
Brazilian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday,
and volumes could be weak Monday as many traders took the day
off for a four-day weekend.
"The market isn't in today, it's at the beach," Perfeito
noted dryly.
Financial stocks climbed, with Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA),
Latin America's biggest bank by assets, up 3.8 percent, Itau
Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) rising 1 percent and Banco Bradesco
(BBDC4.SA) gaining 1.4 percent.
The central bank on Friday allowed banks to set aside less
capital for some consumer loans of up to five years, seeking to
protect local credit markets from the impact of global
financial turmoil. [ID:nN1E7AA1PI]
On the downside, steelmakers gave ground. Gerdau (GGBR4.SA)
lost 2.3 percent, Usiminas (USIM5.SA) slid 1.9 percent and CSN
(CSNA3.SA) slipped 1.8 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.1 percent, giving up
some gains of the previous session.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led losses with a
drop of 0.4 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 0.5 percent shortly after
opening.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)