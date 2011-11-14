* Brazil banks gain as government loosens credit curbs
* Brazil Bovespa off 0.49 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.29 pct
(Updates prices to close)
By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 Latin American
stocks slipped on Monday as worries grew the euro zone measures
to stem a widening debt crisis will not be enough to prevent
the region from falling into recession,
While respected economists took the helm in Italy and
Greece, markets remained uncertain either country -- the former
the euro zone's third biggest economy -- could handle its
unwieldy debt load.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Europe faced
its "toughest hour since World War Two." She urged her party to
set aside its misgivings about the euro and accept closer
political integration as a solution to the bloc's deepening
debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nLDE7AD01R]
"The markets worry that these types of solutions are going
to take a lot of time," said Luis Rodriguez, analyst at Mexico
City brokerage Finamex. "What we need right now is an
intervention that's going to recover market confidence."
Nor did data improve the global mood. Euro zone industrial
production fell 2 percent in September, pointing to a sharp
contraction toward the end of the year and a growing threat of
a fall back into recession. [ID:nL5E7ME1RE]
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
1.54 percent, eroding support at the 14-day simple moving
average.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for
two years, boosting fears the global economy could struggle for
years as developed nations try to reduce heavy debt loads.
Slower economic expansion abroad could brake demand for exports
from Latin America, including key materials soy, iron and
copper, as well as drawing investors away from riskier emerging
market assets.
"The doubt for the next few years will be whether (European
austerity measures) have a bigger effect on debt levels or on
growth," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"The structural situation for Europe right now is a
slowdown," Perfeito said, adding that he doesn't see the euro
zone collapsing.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.29 percent after
gaining sharply in the last session to a seven-month high.
Shares of leading retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX lost 1.03
percent, with beverage and retail company Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX)
off 3.0 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slipped 0.49
percent, after rising sharply in the last session.
Brazilian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday,
and volumes were weak on Monday as many traders took the day
off for a four-day weekend.
"The market isn't in today, it's at the beach," Perfeito
noted dryly.
Steelmakers gave ground. Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) lost 2.32
percent, Usiminas (USIM5.SA) slid 2.82 percent and CSN
(CSNA3.SA) slipped 1.7 percent.
Limiting losses, financial stocks climbed, with Banco do
Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, up
3.39 percent, Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) rising 0.25 percent and
Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) gaining 1.47 percent.
The central bank on Friday allowed banks to set aside less
capital for some consumer loans of up to five years, seeking to
protect local credit markets from the impact of global
financial turmoil. [ID:nN1E7AA1PI]
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.28 percent, giving up
some gains of the previous session. energy group
EnersisENE.SN dropped 2.76 percent.