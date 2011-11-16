* Recent losses due to profit-taking, further gains seen
* Investors eye euro zone yields, new Italian government
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.6 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1.16 pct
(Recasts)
By Michael O'Boyle and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Latin American
stocks largely shook off early losses on Wednesday, helped by
hopes a new Italian government could ease concerns about
Europe's debt crisis, as analysts eyed a rally into year-end.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS pared
early losses to trade flat. The index has slipped about 3
percent this month after a near-17 percent rally in October.
Brazilian stocks pulled out of negative territory as the
euro EUR= trimmed most of its losses against the dollar and
commodities prices turned higher, lifting the shares of
Brazilian oil and iron producers.
Mexican stocks stayed mired in negative territory a day
after UBS recommended cutting exposure to the country, saying
equities there had become relatively expensive after closing
last week at a seven-month high.
But bullish crossovers of moving averages still boded for
further gains, said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage
Actinver in Mexico City.
"The market is still within its rally that started in
October," Galvan said. "We could even hit a new record high
before the end of the year."
Mexico's benchmark IPC index is about 5 percent off a
record high hit in January.
In a sign that recent losses in Mexico may be more driven
by profit-taking than any new investor panic, volume has been
higher on days of gains and lower on days with losses this
month.
Weighing on markets around the world on Wednesday, bond
yields in Italy, France, the Netherlands and Austria rose as
investors feared Europe's debt crisis could spread to bigger
economies than those of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
[ID:nL5E7MF410] and [ID:nL5E7MG265]
Italy formed a new technocrat government on Wednesday and
analysts said it could help ease concerns that the euro zone's
third-biggest economy will need a bailout. [ID:nL5E7MG0PF]
"Italy has been seeing a crisis of confidence, a crisis in
its credibility, but the formation of the new government is
providing the condition to eliminate this risk," Galvan said.
Also supporting stocks were signs that the U.S. economy is
improving. Data showed U.S. industrial output rebounded
strongly last month as factories ramped up output. The United
States is one of Latin America's top trading partners.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.6 percent,
reversing early losses and climbing back above its 14-day
simple moving average.
Energy firm OGX (OGXP3.SA) added 2.53 percent while Vale
(VALE5.SA), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gained
1.05 percent.
Analysts in Brazil said stocks would remain vulnerable to
further concerns about Europe, but that equities could still
manage to add to their October surge before year end.
"We think (the Bovespa) will improve, but the
end-of-the-year performance will rely heavily on the next steps
in the resolution of the European crisis," said Andre Paes,
head of equity strategy at Infinity Asset Management in Sao
Paulo.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.16 percent as
telecommunications firm America Movil (AMXL.MX) shed 2.19
percent.
In a sign that stocks are overbought and could trade
sideways in coming sessions, the IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving
average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross
below its 9-day signal line for the first time since
September.
The Bovespa generated a similar signal, suggesting
Brazilian stocks were also overbought.
But the signals from the MACD were outweighed by bullish
signs from moving averages, like last week's cross of the IPC's
50-day exponential moving average above its 200-day average,
Galvan said.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.2 percent, with the
IPSA's MACD also showing stocks were overbought, as Banco de
Chile CHI.SN added 3.47 percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dan Grebler)