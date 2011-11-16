* Recent losses seen as profit-taking, further gains eyed
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.5 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1.6 pct
(New throughout)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 Mexican stocks fell on
Wednesday after Fitch warned that a deeper European crisis
could threaten the ratings outlook of U.S. banks, but Mexican
stocks clung to a key support level.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dipped
0.07 percent as Mexican stocks slumped in a late session
sell-off. Brazil and Chile, with earlier closing times, managed
to cut early losses and close higher.
Fitch Ratings said U.S. banks have manageable direct
exposures to the stressed European markets, but further
contagion poses a serious risk. [ID:nWNA3730]
"So far this is only a warning, not any kind of ratings
action," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage
Actinver in Mexico City. "For now, the improvement of U.S. data
could keep helping stocks," he said.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output rebounded
strongly last month as factories ramped up output, adding to a
string of recent data showing that the U.S. economy is
improving. [ID:nN1E7AF0ES]
The United States is the top destination of Mexican exports
and one of Latin America's top trading partners.
The MSCI Latin American stock index has slipped about 3
percent this month after a 17 percent rally in October, and
analysts are eyeing the recent pullback as profit taking.
However, concerns about Europe will likely limit further gains
ahead, analysts said.
"I do not think we will see a return of the panic of a
couple months back," said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst
with Brazilian brokerage Agora. "Stocks could still end the
year a bit higher, but we will not see a repeat of October's
gains."
Fears are growing that the euro zone's crisis is moving to
to the union's bigger economies.
In a sign that recent losses in Mexico may be more driven
by profit-taking than deepening investor worries, volume has
been higher on days of gains and lower on days with losses this
month. Brazil has shown a similar pattern in recent sessions.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.52 percent,
reversing early losses and climbing back above its 14-day
simple moving average.
Energy firm OGX (OGXP3.SA) added 1.52 percent while Vale
(VALE5.SA), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gained
0.74 percent.
Brazil's central bank president said on Wednesday that
policymakers are considering further moderate interest rate
cuts to counter slowing global growth. [ID:nN1E7AF197]
But Marques said the market would be unlikely to rally on
the prospect of lower interest rates due to worries that
inflation could slip out of policymakers control.
"The problem is still inflation, the government is not
cutting spending like they said they would. We could have some
problems in the next year or two with inflation," Marques said.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.57 percent to
36,708.41 points as telecommunications firm America Movil
(AMXL.MX) shed 2.54 percent.
The IPC closed at what traders said market a key support
zone between 36,500 and 36,700. A break of that level could
bode for further losses.
But a rebound from these levels could deepen convictions
that stocks may be able to head back toward a record high,
which is about 6 percent off the IPC's current level, technical
analysts said.
In a sign that stocks are overbought and could trade
sideways in coming sessions, the IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving
average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross
below its 9-day signal line for the first time since
September.
The Bovespa generated a similar signal, suggesting
Brazilian stocks were also overbought.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.42 percent, with the
IPSA's MACD also showing stocks were overbought, as Banco de
Chile CHI.SN added 3.89 percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)