* Spanish, French bond yields rise, contagion fears spread

* U.S. jobless claims, home permits better than expected

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.54 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.32 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 Latin American stocks broadly fell on Thursday as rising Spanish and French bond yields stoked fears a euro zone debt crisis is widening, but stronger-than-expected U.S. data boosted Mexican equities.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up 0.81 percent after having touched a one-week low in the morning.

Spanish bond yields rose to their highest since 1997 and are barely below the 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable for public finances, as a bond auction in Paris reflected growing concerns France is getting dragged deeper into the crisis. [ID:nL5E7MH0XN]

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years now, with investors worried about a drag on global growth that could in turn lower demand for Latin American commodities exports and increase global risk aversion.

But new U.S. jobless benefit claims hit a seven-month low last week, while permits for future home construction rebounded strongly last month, bolstering views the world's biggest economy was gaining traction. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]

The United States is a major Latin American trading partner, consuming the lion's share of Mexican exports.

Still, until the euro zone solves its problems for the long-term, markets will stay volatile and ultimately trade sideways, said Carlos Camacho, a fund manager with GAP Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro who helps oversee 4 billion reais (about $2.26 billion) in assets.

"This changes nothing. The worries remain the same," he said. "The outlook for Europe keeps deteriorating."

The approaching year-end doesn't help, he added. "There's a lot of doubt... no one's inclined to commit themselves."

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gave up 0.54 percent, paring a steeper drop in early trading as the Bovespa struggled to retake support at the 14-day simple moving average.

Shares of mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, dragged the index lower with a fall of 0.83 percent.

Helping limit losses, exchange operator BM&FBovespa ( BVMF3.SA ) advanced 2.39 percent. Local media reported on Thursday that the government was weighing the removal of a financial transactions tax on foreign stock purchases. [ID:nS1E78T049C]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 0.32 percent, moving back above its 14-day simple moving average. The index closed below that level in the previous session for the first time since early October.

Shares of heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, led gains with an advance of 0.36 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gave up 0.79 percent, potentially capping two sessions of gains.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN lost 0.56 percent, dragging the IPSA lower.

($1=1.7709 reais) (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)