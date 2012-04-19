LONDON, April 19 Britain's Office of Fair
Trading said on Thursday it had fined British Airways
58.5 million pounds ($93.8 million) for price fixing in relation
to fuel surcharges, imposing a penalty that is less than half
that agreed in August 2007.
The case against British Airways, which colluded with rival
Virgin Atlantic in pricing surcharges on long-haul
flights, has been a long and tortuous one for the consumer
watchdog after it lost a 2010 criminal case against four BA
executives.
In an original deal struck in August 2007, BA had initially
agreed to pay a fine of 121.5 million pounds for
anti-competitive practices that took place between 2004 and
early 2006. The OFT said the reduced penalty announced on
Thursday reflected recent case law in calculating fines and the
level of cooperation shown by BA since 2007 in particular.
"This decision brings the OFT's investigation to a
conclusion," the OFT said in a statement.
Virgin does not face a fine because it reported the case to
the watchdog in the first place.
($1 = 0.6238 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Rhys Jones)