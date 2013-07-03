By Rhys Jones
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 British Airways receives its
first Airbus A380 jet at Heathrow airport on Thursday,
marking the start of modernising its aging fleet with new, more
fuel-efficient planes able to better compete with fast-growing
rivals.
BA, part of International Airlines Group, which
received the first of its new lightweight Boeing 787
Dreamliners in June will become the first airline in Europe to
fly both new planes when it launches passenger services with the
two jets in September.
The aircraft are the centrepiece of a 10-year $15 billion
upgrade to BA's long-haul fleet, which will include retiring the
older and less fuel-efficient Boeing 747-400 jumbos.
"Over the next 12 months we will take delivery of new
long-haul aircraft at an average rate of one every two weeks,"
said BA Chief Executive Keith Williams.
BA has 12 A380s and 42 Dreamliners on order for delivery
over the next 10 years. BA's fleet modernisation program also
includes orders for six new Boeing 777-300ERs along with 18
Airbus A350 jets.
BA's ageing long-haul fleet has put it at a "cost and
quality" disadvantage to rivals, especially deep pocketed Middle
Eastern carriers such as Emirates, with newer, more
cost-effective planes that are also more comfortable with
superior facilities, according to Davy analyst Stephen Furlong.
IAG will need to wring all the profit it can get from its
new jets if operational problems at its Spanish carrier Iberia
continue to wipe out progress at BA.
IAG, Europe's third-biggest airline group by market value,
had an operating loss of 278 million euros in the year's first
three months, with Iberia contributing 202 million euros of that
as it suffered from competition from low-cost rivals and
high-speed trains and labours disputes.
BA broke even during the quarter, helped by strength in
business and first-class traffic.
HEAR THE NOISE?
BA's two new planes also promise more fuel-efficient flying
and significantly reduced noise at the carrier's Heathrow hub.
Their arrival will be welcomed by bosses at Heathrow who
plan to name and shame airlines found guilty of breaking noise
limits as the airport seeks to win more public support for plans
to build a third runway.
Noise produced by airlines using Heathrow affects 700,000
local residents, according to Britain's Civil Aviation
Authority, more than any other airport in Europe. This has held
back the airport's campaign for expansion.
Heathrow CEO Colin Matthews says Heathrow is "significantly
quieter" than it was in the 1970s and that the situation would
improve further as a new generation of quieter, more fuel
efficient jets are used by more carriers.
Boeing claims its 787 has a smaller noise footprint than
other wide body aircraft and is equivalent to the sound of heavy
traffic at a roadside.
Airbus, however, says the A380 makes half the noise of
Boeing's 747 -- previously the world's biggest jet -- during
take-off because its Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines are
wider, enabling more cold air to pass through them.
Both manufacturers say their new planes burn at least 20
percent less fuel than similar, older models.
BA's A380s, the first of which will fly in from Airbus'
Toulouse production site on Thursday morning at 0925 GMT, are
capable of carrying 469 passengers in a four-class layout.
The BA superjumbo has a lower seat density than many of its
competitors, as it looks to lure more passengers to first and
business class seats, the most profitable part of its business.
Following training, BA will start commercial flights on 787s
from September 1 to Toronto, with its A380 due to start service
to Los Angeles by October at the latest.