UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 28 The early rains of Hurricane Irene cut power to almost 20,000 customers in New York City on Sunday, Consolidated Edison (ED.N) said on its website.
Staten Island was the hardest borough hit with 8,402 homes and businesses without power, while Queens and Brooklyn both had between 3,000 and 5,000 experiencing blackouts.
Just 15 customers in Manhattan were without power at 2:01 a.m. EDT (0601 GMT). (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.