NEW YORK Aug 28 The early rains of Hurricane Irene cut power to almost 20,000 customers in New York City on Sunday, Consolidated Edison (ED.N) said on its website.

Staten Island was the hardest borough hit with 8,402 homes and businesses without power, while Queens and Brooklyn both had between 3,000 and 5,000 experiencing blackouts.

Just 15 customers in Manhattan were without power at 2:01 a.m. EDT (0601 GMT). (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Christopher Wilson)