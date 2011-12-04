DES MOINES, Iowa Dec 3 A surge in support for
Republican White House hopeful Newt Gingrich has made him the
new front-runner in Iowa, which holds the first of next year's
U.S. presidential nominating contests, according to a closely
watched opinion poll published on Saturday.
Gingrich, a former speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, has support from 25 percent of likely
Republican caucus-goers, up from just 7 percent in late
October, the poll conducted for The Des Moines Register
newspaper found.
Texas Representative Ron Paul and former Massachusetts
Governor Mitt Romney finished second and third, with support at
18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Support for Minnesota Representative Michele Bachmann and
former pizza magnate Herman Cain, who dropped out of the race
on Saturday, was tied at 8 percent.
The Iowa caucuses, set for Jan. 3, kick off the
state-by-state contests to choose the party presidential
nominee who will challenge Democratic President Barack Obama in
the November 2012 election.
The latest Iowa Poll was conducted Nov. 27-30 and was based
on telephone interviews with 401 Republicans who are likely to
attend the caucuses. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9
percentage points.
In 2008, the poll correctly predicted wins for former
Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in the Republican contest and
Obama, then a senator, in the Democratic caucus.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Todd Eastham)