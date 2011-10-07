* Comp Commission tells BA to sell Scottish airport first
* Must sell Glasgow or Edinburgh airport before Stansted
* BAA to decide which one to sell shortly
LONDON, OCT 7 Britain's Competition Commission
(CC) on Friday told UK airport operator BAA that it must sell
one of its Scottish airports before it disposes of London
Stansted airport.
BAA, which is majority owned by Spanish infrastructure group
Ferrovial , last month said it would seek a judicial
review of the UK competition watchdog's ruling requiring it to
sell off Stansted and either Glasgow or Edinburgh airport in
Scotland.
"In view of the real risk of delay arising as a result of
this second appeal and also given the fact that BAA is not
challenging the Scottish airport sale, the CC has now decided
that it would be in the interests of affected passengers and
airlines to proceed with the sale of either Glasgow or Edinburgh
Airport first," the CC said in a statement.
The watchdog said it expects the sale process to begin
shortly, following a decision from BAA over which of the two
Scottish airports it wishes to sell.
The CC had originally told BAA to dispose of Stansted
airport first.
BAA -- the owner of London Heathrow, Europe's busiest
airport -- said it would reveal say which of Edinburgh or
Glasgow airports it will sell shortly.
"BAA has already sold Gatwick and will now sell either
Edinburgh or Glasgow airport. Both Edinburgh and Glasgow are
great airports with great futures and we will be sorry to see
one of them leave BAA," BAA's chief executive Colin Matthews
said.
"We will continue with our judicial review proceedings
against the Competition Commission's decision requiring BAA to
sell Stansted."
The CC's decision followed a two-year battle between BAA and
the CC after the CC ruled in 2009 that BAA exerted a dominant
hold on British airports and told it to sell Gatwick and
Stansted airports and one of its Scottish airports.
Gatwick has already been sold but Matthews believes being
forced to sell the other airports is unfair because the
prevailing economic conditions means they will not fetch a fair
price and because the airports market in the south east of
England has changed.
"It is clearer now than it has ever been that Heathrow and
Stansted serve different markets," said Matthews.
Ferrovial shares in Madrid were 0.1 percent higher at 8.63
euros by 1330 GMT, valuing the company at around 6.2 million
euros.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)