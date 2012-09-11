BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
LONDON, Sept 11 BAA: * Ferrovial's BAA says 9.5m passengers passed through baa's five
airports in August 2012, down 2.0% on August 2011, * Ferrovial's BAA says including a drop of 1.9% at Heathrow to 6.5
million passengers * Ferrovial's BAA says passenger traffic at Heathrow in July and
August has been lower than expected
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :